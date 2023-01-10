Woodburn – Mrs. Jacquelyn “Jackie” Clark Ellis, 72, of Woodburn, KY passed away at Hospice of Southern Kentucky on Friday, January 6th, 2023. Born in Fort Knox, KY she was the daughter to the late James and Betty Mann Clark.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Craig Clark.
Mrs. Clark received her bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University. She retired from WKU as a distance learning specialist.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Ellis; step-daughter, Morgan Ellis (Nevin Dawson) of Chestertown, MD; grandchild, Ira Ellis Dawson of Chestertown, MD; sisters-in-laws, Ana Sue Heller (Craig) of Bowling Green, KY and Nancy Chilton (Ira) of Nashville, TN; brothers, James “Buzz” Clark (Pam) of Morgantown, KY and Keith Clark (Sandy) of Fairdale, KY; her beloved dog, Pete; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Arrangements entrusted with Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
