Bowling Green - Jaleigh Paige McIntyre stepped into eternity on Sunday, September 4th, 2022. She was 19 years old.
Jaleigh was born on November 4th, 2002 in Bowling Green, Kentucky and later moved to Albany, Kentucky. She was a spunky child who loved horses, climbing trees and jump roping. In high school, Jaleigh played soccer and basketball. At the time of her death, she was working at Otter Creek Academy as a counselor.
Jaleigh had a smile that would instantly light up any room she walked in to. She found it natural to put herself aside to help others. Jaleigh would always have been perceived as a good person, but recently felt the calling to follow Jesus. She devoted the rest of her life to glorify Him and is now in her Savior's presence for eternity. Without even intending to, Jaleigh has left behind scripture and encouragement to help carry her family through this time.
Jaleigh is preceded in death by her father, William Jeffrey McIntyre (Jeff) and grandparents Harold and Oma McIntyre.
Jaleigh is survived by her mother, Christie Logan McIntyre; brother, Brycen McIntyre; sister, Chanley Hill; brother in law, Matthew Hill; significant other, Benton Brake; grandparents, Jerry and Brenda Anderson; and many loving uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Arrangements will be held at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel on Saturday, September 10, 11:00 am with visitation on Friday from 5-8 pm and Saturday from 9-11 am. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery, directly behind the funeral home. In honor of Jaleigh's wishes, please wear your favorite outfit regardless of color. It was her desire that we make this a colorful celebration of her life.
