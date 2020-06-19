Auburn - James A. Haley age 86 of Auburn, Kentucky passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born in Warren County, Kentucky on December 28, 1933 to the late Andrew Jackson and Emma Mae (Odell) Haley. James was a member of the Cave Spring Baptist Church for most of his life, Trustee of Felts Cemetery from 1980 to 2016 and a Farmer. He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Anna Mae (Price) Haley, a brother Charles Haley and a sister Mary Dee Haley. James is survived by his:
Three sons; Danny Haley (Theresa) of Auburn, Jerry Haley (Debbie) of Bowling Green and Jeff Haley (Michelle) of Auburn, four brothers; Fred Haley (Marsha) of Auburn, Floyd Haley (Brenda) of Butler, County, Richard Haley of Auburn and Shirley Haley (Faye) of Auburn, three sisters; Linda Rogers (Jeff) of Russellville, Josephine Haley of Franklin and Christine Roberts (Joe) of Rockfield, 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Funeral services for James A. Haley will be conducted Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Andy Haley, Bro. Tony McAlister and Bro. Kenny Chyle officiating with burial to follow in the Felts Cemetery. Visitation will begin Sunday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel and Monday from 8:00 A.M. until funeral time at 11:00 A.M.
Pallbearers: Luke Haley, Tyler Haley, Ryan Powell, Caleb Haley, Andrew Wynn, Daniel Pedigo and Derrick Scoggins
James has requested donations to be made to the Felts Cemetery or Cave Spring Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
