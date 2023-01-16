BOWLING GREEN – James Albert Smith, 87, of Russellville went to be with his Lord on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Greenview Regional Hospital.
James was born to the late William Albert Smith and Jennie McCloud Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Schoolcraft Smith and a grandson, Paul David Wise. He was a carpenter and a member of Bristow Christian Church of Christ.
Leaving to cherish his memory and beautiful smile is his daughter, Deborah Mahan (Jimmy Phelps); three sons, Tim Smith (Kathryn), Michial Smith(Joyce) and Jamie Smith (Melissa); seven grandchildren, Russell Wise, Frankie Dulkoski, Brandon Smith, Danielle Bowersock, Jamie Smith, Jr. Chevonne Lynn Smith, Joshua Alex Smith; 14 great grandchildren and 20 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
There will be a funeral service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the funeral service.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.