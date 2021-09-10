Franklin, KY - Mr. James Allen Manning, age 90 of Franklin, KY, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1:30 AM at his residence. He was born on March 28, 1931 in Bowling Green, KY to his parents, Will Paul Manning and Thelma Dobbs Manning. A graduate of College High School, Bowling Green, KY and Lain Institute, Evansville, IN. He served in the United States Army stationed in Korea. An active member of First Baptist Church, Franklin, KY.
Along with his parents, brothers Kenneth Manning, Paul Manning, Jr. and Robert (Bid) Manning are deceased.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Houchens Manning; 4 daughters, Diane Hawkins (Tom), Kathy Poston (Scott), Julie Griffin (Denny) and Sarah Adams (Craig) all of Franklin, KY; 9 grandchildren, Jeremy Poston (Heather), Laura Holt (Neil), Jordan Hawkins (Heather), Lindsay England (Brent), Tye Burklow (Caitlin), Bryce Burklow (Kayla), Emily Flora (Craig), Natalynne Adams and Mallory Adams; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, Ann Grant (Ed) of Franklin, TN and Pat Manning of Bowling Green, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed life to the fullest, with his friends and especially his family. He raised cattle, traveled, attended WKU basketball and football games, Tennessee Walking Horse Shows, especially the Celebration in Shelbyville, TN which he attended for 51 years, without missing a night. He retired from Potter and Brumfield in 1984 after 27 years.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church, Franklin, KY. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM with interment to follow at Sulphur Spring Cemetery in Simpson County.
In his memory, donate to the Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104 or Boys & Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson, P.O. Box 888, Franklin, KY 42135-0888 or Oneida Baptist Institute, P.O. Box 67, Oneida, KY 40972-0067.
