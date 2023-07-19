BOWLING GREEN – James Andrew “Andy” Wilkins passed away on July 12th in Rome, Italy after a brief illness surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Libby Smith Wilkins, one son, James Andrew “Chip” Wilkins, II (Mollie) of Bowling Green, one daughter, Ann McCullough Wilkins Cook (Bud) of Summerville, SC, one sister, Becky Wilkins Harrell (Woody) of Bowling Green, and one brother, Nicholas E. Wilkins, also of Bowling Green.
He is survived by three beloved grandchildren, Trace, Hunt, and Elizabeth Wilkins. Other survivors include his father-in-law, Thomas E. Smith, IV of Murfreesboro, TN, brother-in-law, E. Rhett Smith (Hopelyn) of Naples, FL, brother-in-law, T. Scott Smith (Kaye) of Sullivan’s Island, SC and Shannon Smith Bouldin (Laws) of Murfreesboro, TN and several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his parents, James E. and Mildred Wilkins and his mother-in-law, Judy S. Smith.
A lifelong resident of Bowling Green, Andy was a proud graduate of Bowling Green High School’s class of ‘72 and a graduate of Western Kentucky University where he was a devoted member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. It was his fraternity brothers who gave him the enduring nickname “Trickster” for his ability to entertain them with magic tricks learned from his father, “Wandi the Magician”. Andy had a distinguished career with Re/Max Real Estate Executives as a Realtor@ and Auctioneer. He loved nothing more than introducing his beloved Bowling Green to families moving into the community. He was a respected mentor to newly licensed realtors by sharing his wisdom and indisputable ethics. During his career he was generous with his time serving on several boards and committees associated with his profession: including REIS Board of Directors, RASK Board of Directors, RPAC Chair, Governmental Affairs Chair, Budget and Finance Chair.
In addition, he was twice honored as Realtor@ of the Year and received the Distinguished Service Award. He also served on numerous community-related boards, including most recently many years on the Board of HOTEL INC. Andy’s greatest love was his family. He was a loving husband and devoted father who was always a willing volunteer in each of his children’s youth sports; from Coach to Waterboy. He would tell you his proudest coaching moment was winning the “City Championship” with Ann McCullough’s 4th grade girls basketball team. He was president of the BGHS Quarterback Club while Chip was playing football the year they returned to the state championship for the first time in ten years.
He was also president of the “Wolves” soccer club, Bowling Green’s inaugural travel club where he was affectionately dubbed ‘{Wolf Daddy”. Andy was a devout Christian who read his bible daily and if he said he was praying for you he meant it. He was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church. He was a kind and gentle soul and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 pm Friday, July 21, 2023 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To honor Andy, his family asks that you consider donations to the Mason Goodnight Foundation or HOTEL INC.
