BOWLING GREEN – James Andrew “Andy” Wilkins passed away on July 12th in Rome, Italy after a brief illness surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Libby Smith Wilkins, one son, James Andrew “Chip” Wilkins, II (Mollie) of Bowling Green, one daughter, Ann McCullough Wilkins Cook (Bud) of Summerville, SC, one sister, Becky Wilkins Harrell (Woody) of Bowling Green, and one brother, Nicholas E. Wilkins, also of Bowling Green.