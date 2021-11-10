Bowling Green - James B. Forte, 72, transitioned peacefully to his eternal home Saturday, November 6, 2021. He was the son of Dorothy Taylor Forte and the late Barbee Forte and a companion of Aletha Britt. Affectionately known as "J.B." by family, friends and the community, he specialized in his delicious barbecue (Boston Butts). SERVICES: Saturday, November 13, 2021 @ Seventh Street Baptist Church, 1101 Fair Street, Bowling Green, KY; Visitation: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with funeral to follow. URL: www.gatewoodandsons.com