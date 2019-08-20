BOWLING GREEN - James B. ‘Jimmy’ Goodall, 55, of Bowling Green passed away August 16, 2019 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Bowling Green native was born September 16, 1963 to the late Jimmie Ray and Joyce Nell (Stratton) Goodall. He was also preceded in death by his former wife, Elisa Ann (Guess) Goodall and brother, Steve Ray Goodall. Jimmy was employed by the Warren County Road Department and Southern Kentucky Pools. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and having a good time with friends and family.
Survivors include his children, Jocelyn Cole (Wesley) and James Goodall Jr.; granddaughter, Emerson Cole; sisters, Angel Glass (J.R.) and Debbie Hampton (Rick); aunts, Gracie Johnson and Pat Stratton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 24 at 11 a.m. at Richardsville Baptist Church with visitation from 9 until service time. Cremation was chosen and inurnment will take place in Archie Newman Wilson Cemetery. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.