Scottsville - James Barton "Jim" Strain, 68, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. The Franklin, KY native was a retired Kentucky State Police, former detective with the Allen County Sheriff's Office and KSP Drug Enforcement & Special Investigations and owner and operator of Strain & Strain, Inc. (H & R Block). He was a member of Beech Grove General Baptist Church and received his pastoral degree from the Christian Training Institute.
He was a son of the late Robert Earl Strain and Ruth Van Gann Strain and husband of the late Christine "Christy" Lynn Brooks Strain. He is survived by 2 sons: Chris Strain (Melissa), and Paul Strain, all of Scottsville, KY; 2 daughters: Cathie Cavanaugh (Alan), Franklin, KY and Eve Wilson (Aaron), Manhattan, KS; His companion: Patricia Flowers, Scottsville, KY; 1 brother: Larry Earl Strain, Orlinda, TN; 4 sisters: Cyndia Tarrence (Larry), Bowling Green, KY; Robbie Ruth Fleming and Alice Mae Cook (Jimmy), all of Franklin, KY; Jonell Spivey (Delmar), Russellville, KY; 5 grandchildren: Hunter Strain, Kadence Strain, Maddie Strain, E. J. Norris and Aurora Strain; 2 step grandchildren: Emia and Dakota Cavanaugh; Patricia's daughter: April Harston, Bowling Green, KY; Patricia's grandchildren: Mason Harston (Brooke), Emily Martinez and Maliyah Diaz; Patricia's great granddaughter: Amyah Smith and Several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law: Gail Strain.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Pardue and Bro. Steve McGuire officiating and burial in Beech Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. Monday and after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Kentucky State Police Trooper Island or Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.
