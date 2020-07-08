Bowling Green, Kentucky - James "Boo" Edwards, 55, of Bowling Green, passed away on July 5, 2020. Born to the late Harvey Edwards and Betty (Boyd) Pirkle in Franklin, Kentucky on July 27, 1964. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Edwards.
James is survived by his wife, Michelle Edwards; daughter, Tonya Edwards; step-daughters, Valerie Ramsey and Robin Likens; brothers, Chris Edwards (Ronda) and Leroy Wright (Christine); sisters, Ramona Simmons and Candy Blazar; special nephew, Jason Johnson (Jill); and several others.
Per James' wishes, cremation was chosen. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made out to St. Jude's or the American Cancer Society. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
