Bowling Green – James C. Wright age 90, passed away Sunday at 2:18 pm at the Greenview Regional Hospital. James was born in Hopkinsville to the late Rufus Taylor and Virginia Dillard Wright, he is also preceded in death by a son Jimmy Wright, brother, Randall Wright and a sister, Marjorie Wright Shelby. He served in the United States Air Force. James retired from Western Kentucky University as a Custodian and was a member of the Madison Ave. General Baptist Church. Loved Baseball and Cars.
James is survived by his son, Terry Lee Wright (Karen Wright) of Bowling Green. Grandson, Robert Wright and 5 great grandchildren. Special care givers, James Richmond (Julia) also of Bowling Green.. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm Friday with the funeral starting at 2:00 pm all at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.