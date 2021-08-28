Bowling Green - James Channing Stickles died in Bowling Green, Kentucky on August 26, 2021, at the age of 98 years. Mr. Stickles was born in Bowling Green on January 22, 1923. He was the youngest of the three children of WKU History Department Chair and civil war author Dr. Arndt Mathis Stickles and Laura Gordon Chambers Stickles.
His older sisters, Elizabeth Hume Stickles and Harriet Stickles Griffith preceded him in death. He attended the Western Training School and graduated from College High School in 1940. Mr. Stickles received a bachelor's degree from Western Kentucky University and his law degree from the University of Virginia in 1944. He served as a staff attorney to the Kentucky Court of Appeals and as law clerk to Judge N. Porter Sims.
Mr. Stickles served his country in Europe during World War II. One of the last survivors of the 1944 Battle of the Bulge (Ardennes Counteroffensive) in Belgium and Luxembourg, he was awarded two Purple Heart decorations for battle related injuries sustained and two Bronze Stars. He was born in the Stickles family home located at 1655 Chestnut Street and lived there throughout his life until just prior to his last illness.
Mr. Stickles was a member of the Kentucky Bar Association, American Legion Post 23 and was a lifelong member of The Presbyterian Church. He is survived by a niece, Harriet Herrin Roberts of Pensacola, Florida, a niece, Laura Henry Youngblood of Jacksonville, Alabama and a nephew, James Stickles Griffith of Birmingham, Alabama. A graveside funeral service will be conducted by The Rev. Matthew Covington at the Fairview Cemetery on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 1:00 pm CT. Memorial contributions may be made to The Presbyterian Church, 1003 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.