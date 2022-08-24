Bowling Green - James Curtis Smith age 31 entered life eternal on August 16, 2022 at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville Tn surrounded by his loving family and friends. James was a native of North Carolina born September 9, 1990.
He is survived by his partner and love of 5 years Sarah Hodge, parents Tonya Smith Hewett and Jeff Russell Jr, sisters Elizabeth and Darien Hewett, brother Tim Sutton, son Julius Smith, grandmother Rebecca Smith, and numerous aunts, uncles and extended family. He was preceded in death by grandfather Larry Wayne Smith. He was employed at Hilligans and family business Dr Dirt. James loved his family, friends and enjoyed collecting action figures, boxing, swimming, cooking, and spending time with his several pets. He was a gifted artist of various artworks and creations.
A celebration of life will be held in Bowling Green, Ky on August 28th and service gathering at a later date in North Carolina.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.