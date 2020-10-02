James D. Gregory age 85 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 1 at 9:07 pm surrounded by his loving family.
James was born in Warren County to the late Sidney and Ora Bell Hanley Gregory. He was the husband of the late Pauline Gregory. James was a Retired Sheet Metal HVAC Man and a member of Southside Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon.
James is preceded in death by his sister Faye Green and 2 half brothers, Raymond and Charles Oliver.
Survivors include his daughters, Teresa Haley (Mark), Diane West (Harvey), both of Rockfield and Linda Padgett (James) of Bowling Green. 5 grandchildren, Rachel, Melissa, Brian, Chris and Mike. 8 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday 10/8 and after 9:00 am Friday 10/9 at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern KY in James's Memory.