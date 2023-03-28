BOWLING GREEN – James D. Rone, 76, of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
The Bowling Green native was a son of the late Frederick Wayne Rone and Virginia Miller Rone.
He was preceded in death by a son, Chad Eric Campbell; a daughter, Melessa Campbell; grandson, Cory Kelly; brothers, Tommy Rone and Gary Rone; and sister, Connie Paschal.
Mr. Rone was a driver for the Bowling Green Shuttle Service and was a member of Plum Springs Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Franklin Rone; a daughter, Melissa Hankins; three sons, Jerry Rone (Arleen), Calvin L. Campbell (Kimberly), Christopher L. Campbell (Andrea); a sister, Mildred Curtis; brothers, Larry Rone (Linda), Phillip Rone, Eddie Rone, Bill Rone (Julie), Freddie Rone (Wilma); along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 am Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial in the Plum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023 and again from 9:00 am – 11:00 am Thursday at the funeral home.
