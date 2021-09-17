Scottsville - James Darrell Grimes, Sr., 74, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his residence. The Bowling Green, KY native was a retired employee of Holley Carburetor, a U.S. Army and U.S. Navy veteran and member of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church where he served as cemetery sexton.
He was a son of the late James Ruble Grimes and Virgie Lee Atchley Grimes, who survives. He is survived by his wife: Carolyn Conley Grimes, Scottsville, KY; 3 sons: James Darrell Grimes, Jr. and wife, Amanda, Bowling Green, KY; Jeremy Dustin Grimes and wife, Brittany and Justin Dakota Grimes and wife, Kelsey, all of Scottsville, KY; 1 daughter: Dawn Guess and husband, Wayne, Scottsville, KY; 1 step daughter: Tonya Smith, Scottsville, KY; 2 step sons: Edwin Moore and wife, Tammy and Kristopher Jon Watt and wife, Lorrie, all of Bowling Green, KY; 1 brother: Harold Grimes and wife, Sue, Owensboro, KY; 3 sisters: Janice Kelly and husband, Arnie, Louisville, KY; Anita Simpson and husband, Bunkie, Bowling Green, KY; Shelia Ricks and husband, Mike, Falls of Rough, KY; 16 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Kaleb Anderson officiating and burial in Harmony Cemetery with military honors by Glasgow D.A.V. Chapter 20. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. Monday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.