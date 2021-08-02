Lawrenceburg – James Harrison, age 82, passed away at his residence July 31, 2021. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, and from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday Aug. 6. Funeral service will be conducted at Noon Friday, all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. A full obituary may be seen at jckirbyandson.com