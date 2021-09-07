Bowling Green – James “Bo” Darren Ward, 56, passed away peacefully September 6, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19. He was born May 29, 1965 in Paintsville, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Leigh Ann Kemble Ward, two sons, Jordan Ward (Fiance Jenny Coots) of Glen Burnie, Maryland and Jason Sadler (partner Hillary and niece Lena Slaughter) of Louisville; one brother, Darrell Ward of Nashville; one sister, Ada Woods (Steve) of Bowling Green, his mother-in-law, Patty Kemble and countless extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Patsy Ferguson Snowden, father figure and mentor, Donald Hendrick, and loyal basset hound Thumper “Thumpie” Ward. James graduated from Warren East High School in 1983 and soon after became a welder for Johnson Welding where he worked until moving on to Atmos Energy in Glasgow. Longtime member of Hillvue Heights Church and 26 year friend of Bill W., James sponsored countless people through addiction recovery and leaves behind a legacy of service, selflessness, fellowship and hope. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 9 at Hillvue Heights Church on Nashville Rd., from 1-6 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel Inlieu of flowers charitable donations can be made in his honor to the 13th Street Clubhouse 1013 E 13th Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42101 and Hillvue Heights Church 3219 Nashville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101
