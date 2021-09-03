Bowling Green - James David (JD) Holcomb, age 75, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 at his residence. The Drake, Kentucky native was born Thursday, August 29, 1946 to the late Jay Clinton Holcomb and Mildred (Cooper) Holcomb. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, James Clinton Holcomb.
JD was a carpenter by trade and was a retired Warren County Deputy Sheriff. He attended Alvaton High School, graduated Kentucky Sheriff's Academy at Western Kentucky University, graduated Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training at Eastern Kentucky University. He was a member of Whites Chapel United Methodist Church, and attended Old Union Missionary Baptist Church, he was a member of Neel Masonic Lodge #833, Drake Chapter #508 Order of The Eastern Star, Rizpah Shrine, Bowling Green Chapter #38, Shrine Clown (Patches the Clown) Bowling Green Council #74, Bowling Green Commandery #23, Kentucky York Cross of Honor, Priory #25 and a Kentucky Colonel.
His memories will be cherished by his wife of 57 years, Loretta Carol Holcomb; daughters, Sherry Carol Hoyt (Louis), Stacy Darlene Bennett (Gary); son, Jason Lyn Holcomb; sister, Eddie May Alford; granddaughters, Meagan Leigh Hoyt, Erin Nicole Bennett, Emily Brooke Marshall (Shon); grandson, Louis Tyler Hoyt (Hilary); great-granddaughter, Carly Elyzabeth (Beth) Scantland, Isabella Womack; great-grandsons, Blake Adam Hoyt, Oliver Womack, Remy Womack, Luke Taylor Graves; sister-in-law, Vicki Honshell (Scotty); several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Old Union Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home with a Public Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m., visitation will resume Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Old Union Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.