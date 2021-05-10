Bowling Green – Mr. James David Norris of Bowling Green, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, having attained the age of 58 years. He was born, the son of James W. “Sweetnin” and Shirley (Pace) Norris.
He was preceded in death by his father, James W. “Sweetnin” Norris. He is survived by his mother, Shirley (Pace) Norris of Burkesville, Kentucky, his daughters, Chelsie Simmone Anderson-Norris of Louisville, Kentucky, Jordan Elizabeth Ezekiam of Toronto, Canada, his sister, Sherrell Norris of Bowling Green, Kentucky, special cousin/brother, Gene Norris of Jacksonville, Florida, a host of cousins and friends. The funeral service for Mr. Norris was conducted on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky.