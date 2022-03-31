Bowling Green - James Douglas Wallace, Jr. gained his angel wings on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 at The Medical Center surrounded by a multitude of those that loved him. It was his 39th birthday. Jimmy bravely battled Stage Four Neuroendocrine Cancer for the last 14 years. He never complained. He was a golfer, disc golfer, bourbon enthusiast, aspiring black smith and an animal lover.
Jimmy was an old soul with a quiet voice, strong work ethic and a gentle touch. He was an incredible father, a loving husband, a son, a brother, an uncle and a loyal friend. To know him was to love him. A Hopkinsville, Kentucky native, Jimmy was a 2001 graduate of Christian County High School. He made his home in Bowling Green in 2002 and built an incredible life there. A life he was so proud of.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his mother Lorina Metcalf, maternal grandmother Chalma Boyd, paternal grandmother Hazel Wallace, and a loyal basset hound Gus.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of almost 20 years, Sarah Wallace; his beloved children James Wallace, III "Trey" and Lillie Wallace; his father Doug Wallace; siblings Ashley Word, Kayla Aldridge (Craig), and Jesse Wallace; paternal grandfather Doug Wallace; maternal grandparents Jim and Susan Lockwood; in laws Debbie and John Patterson and Ricky and Kristie Hudson; special pets Daisy, Hank and Maverick; and several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends he loved like family.
The family will be celebrating Jimmy's life with visitation from 3 to 7 pm Sunday, April 3, 2022 and from 8 to 11 am Monday, April 4, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The family has chosen a Celebration of Life Luncheon which will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday at the L & N Depot immediately following the visitation instead of a formal funeral service. Casual attire is encouraged. A private burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery. Per Jimmy's wishes, a trust fund has been established for his children at First Southern National Bank, c/o Wallace Kids Account, 1214 Ashley Circle, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.