Bowling Green - James Douglas Wallace, Jr. gained his angel wings on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 at The Medical Center surrounded by a multitude of those that loved him. It was his 39th birthday. Jimmy bravely battled Stage Four Neuroendocrine Cancer for the last 14 years. He never complained. He was a golfer, disc golfer, bourbon enthusiast, aspiring black smith and an animal lover.

Jimmy was an old soul with a quiet voice, strong work ethic and a gentle touch. He was an incredible father, a loving husband, a son, a brother, an uncle and a loyal friend. To know him was to love him. A Hopkinsville, Kentucky native, Jimmy was a 2001 graduate of Christian County High School. He made his home in Bowling Green in 2002 and built an incredible life there. A life he was so proud of.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his mother Lorina Metcalf, maternal grandmother Chalma Boyd, paternal grandmother Hazel Wallace, and a loyal basset hound Gus.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of almost 20 years, Sarah Wallace; his beloved children James Wallace, III "Trey" and Lillie Wallace; his father Doug Wallace; siblings Ashley Word, Kayla Aldridge (Craig), and Jesse Wallace; paternal grandfather Doug Wallace; maternal grandparents Jim and Susan Lockwood; in laws Debbie and John Patterson and Ricky and Kristie Hudson; special pets Daisy, Hank and Maverick; and several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends he loved like family.

The family will be celebrating Jimmy's life with visitation from 3 to 7 pm Sunday, April 3, 2022 and from 8 to 11 am Monday, April 4, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The family has chosen a Celebration of Life Luncheon which will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday at the L & N Depot immediately following the visitation instead of a formal funeral service. Casual attire is encouraged. A private burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery. Per Jimmy's wishes, a trust fund has been established for his children at First Southern National Bank, c/o Wallace Kids Account, 1214 Ashley Circle, Bowling Green, KY 42104.