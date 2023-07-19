BOWLING GREEN – James E. Craddock, age 80, of Tennessee went to heaven to sing tenor in the Heavenly Choir. He was surrounded by his family. He had been under the care of Hospice of Southern Kentucky. He was born Jan. 21, 1943 in Louisville, KY. He was the son of the late Howard and Elizabeth Craddock of Bowling Green, he was also preceded in death.by a nephew, Kevin Mark Ellis. He was dedicated to the Lord with his singing. He sang and directed music in several churches. He was the high tenor singer with the Kinsmen Quartet, a graduate of Warren County High School in 1960, a very hard worker and would help anyone in need, he also loved to eat.
James is survived by his children, Denise Wells (Chuck) of Brownsville, KY and David James Craddock of Radcliff, KY a sister, Ann Craddock Ellis (Glenn) of Sacramento, KY, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren with another one the way, one nephew and numerous cousins and a special friend Mary Robin Brown of Mt Juliet, TN.
There will be a Memorial Service Sunday July 23, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Please write a message about how his singing inspired you and read it at the service. Due to James wishes cremation was chosen. Expressions of sympathy made to the family to help with expenses, donation envelops will be available at the service.
