BOWLING GREEN – James E. Craddock, age 80, of Tennessee went to heaven to sing tenor in the Heavenly Choir. He was surrounded by his family. He had been under the care of Hospice of Southern Kentucky. He was born Jan. 21, 1943 in Louisville, KY. He was the son of the late Howard and Elizabeth Craddock of Bowling Green, he was also preceded in death.by a nephew, Kevin Mark Ellis. He was dedicated to the Lord with his singing. He sang and directed music in several churches. He was the high tenor singer with the Kinsmen Quartet, a graduate of Warren County High School in 1960, a very hard worker and would help anyone in need, he also loved to eat.