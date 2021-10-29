Bowling Green - James Earl Miller, age 81 of Bowling Green passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was born July 14, 1940 to the late Willie and Tilda Wilson Miller. The Army Veteran was a tool and die maker at Cutler Hammer/Eaton and retired from Akebono Brake Corporation. He was a member of the Church of Christ. James was preceded in death by his brother, Junior Miller (Anna Keen); two sisters, Nola Durham (James) and Elizabeth Miller; one niece, Lisa Miller Nevins and two nephews, James Durham and Jackie Scruggs.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Carolyn King Miller; two daughters, Kristi Smith (Earl) and Jamie Miller; one nieces, Theresa Durham and one nephew, Daniel King (Rachel).

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial donations be made to Potter Children's Home, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101