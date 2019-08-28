Bowling Green, Kentucky - James Edward Holland, age 67 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Monday, August 26, 2019, in Jefferson County, Kentucky. Visitation – Friday, August 30, 2019 from 11:00 AM-12:00 Noon at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc., 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Services – Friday, August 30, 2019 – 12:00 Noon at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. Interment – Fairview Cemetery – Bowling Green, KY.
