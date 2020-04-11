Bowling Green - James (Jim) Edward Harmon, 74, of Rockfield gained his wings surrounded by his family on April 11, 2020. He was the son of the late James & Kathleen Harmon.
Jim loved life, his family, and his dogs. He retired from Specialty Concrete and was a member of NSTRA (National Shoot to Retrieve Association). Jim was a graduate of WKU and a member of Hillvue Heights Church. Jim is survived by his wife of 35 years Carolyn Gibbons Harmon, 4 sons; Pat Harmon (Donna) Kelly Harmon (Billie) Jeff Harmon (Nina) Tony Chism (Sherry), 1 daughter Cathilee Sanders (Chris), 7 Grandchildren; Harlee, Matthue, Cody, Todd, Beth, Anita, & Daniel, 6 Great Grandchildren; Lily, Cane, Issac, Rylie, Kylie, & Beau, 2 sisters; Brenda Moody (Charles) Rachel Holmes (Mike), 2 nieces; Jennifer & Jessica, 1 nephew Christopher, 2 great nieces; Bobbie & Miranda and 1 great nephew Aiden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to ALS Clinic at Vanderbilt Hospital, 2220 Pierce Avenue PRB Suite B-1053 Nashville, TN 37232 or Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road Bowling Green, KY 42104. A celebration of life will be held after the Covid-19 crisis is over. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
