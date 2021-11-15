Bowling Green – James Eric Mitchell, 46, of Bowling Green died Saturday, November 13, 2021 at his family home. Eric was born in Madison, Tennessee to Ricky Mitchell and Shelia Bledsoe Mitchell Baxter. He was a stone mason. Eric enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He is preceded in death by his dad Rickey Baxter, maternal grandfather, James Bledsoe and paternal grandfather Raymond Mitchell. His survivors include his wife Chanda Coles Mitchell; two sons, Devin and Cole Mitchell; his father Ricky Mitchell (Barbara), his mother, Shelia Bledsoe Baxter; two sisters, Jennifer Miller and Jaime Sears; two brothers, Brett Baxter and Justin Mitchell; maternal grandmother, Stella Bledsoe and paternal grandmother, Mildred Mitchell. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon Friday, November 19, 2021 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation will be 10 a.m.- 12 noon Friday at the funeral home.
