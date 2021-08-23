Smiths Grove, KY – James “Ferrell” Martin, 75, of Smiths Grove entered into rest Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Warren County native was born December 16, 1945 to the late James C. Martin and Winnie Hazel (Childress) King. Ferrell was a member of the Smiths Grove Fire Department for 49 years where he loved serving his community. He was also a member of the Baptist faith. Ferrell was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many “brothers” of the fire department. He loved fishing with J.J., hunting, and enjoying the outdoors (especially with others), but most importantly he loved spending time with his wife and grandchildren. In addition to his parents Ferrell is preceded in death by one son, Joshua Matthew Martin and sister, Pennie Martin. His memories will be cherished by his wife of 56 years Sharon (Lowe) Martin; son J.J. Martin (Beverly) of Smiths Grove, KY; daughter-in-law Michelle Martin and son in love Curtis Rice of Albion, NY; six grandchildren, Brad, Emily, Luke, and Lila Martin and Abby and Zach Rice. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and until 12:00 noon on Thursday, August 26 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The funeral service will be at 12:00 pm noon on Thursday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Smiths Grove City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Ferrell’s memory to the Smiths Grove Fire Department.
