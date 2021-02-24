Bowling Green, Kentucky - James H. Beason, 78 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Monday, February 22, 2021, in Warren County, Kentucky. Walk-Through Visitation-11:00AM- 12:30 PM on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Trinity Full Gospel Baptist Church,200 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Private Funeral Service-1:00PM on Friday at Trinity Full Gospel Baptist Church. Private-Burial. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101