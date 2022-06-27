Franklin, TN – Born January 15, 1934 Preceded in death by wife, Martha Frances Snell Denton; mother, Ruby Shirley Denton; father, Clyde Blakeman Denton; and sister, Serena Denton Haynes. Survived by wife, Kathleen Gann Denton; son, David (Gail) Denton; stepdaughter, Debbie (Ronnie) Seigenthaler; grandson, Mark (Hailey) Denton; step-granddaughter, Mindy (Bubba) Norris; step-grandson, Dillon (Laura) Seigenthaler; great-grandson Noah James Denton; step-great grandsons Eli, Caleb, and Jacob Seigenthaler and Hasten and Drake Norris. Mr. Denton owned a Charles Chip Franchise in KY for many years. After retiring from that business, he started a lawn care business and later owned Heirloom Antiques in Franklin TN. He was a member of Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 9:30am – 11:30am with a Celebration of Life at 11:30am at Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens, 9090 Highway 100, Nashville TN. A private burial will be held in Bowling Green KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Pallbearers: David Denton, Mark Denton, Ronnie Seigenthaler, Dillon Seigenthaler, Bubba Norris, Van Behrendt.
