Bowling Green - James H. "Jamey" Bledsoe age 61 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, surrounded by his loving family at the Hospice House of Southern, Kentucky. Jamey was born in Bowling Green to the late James Paul Bledsoe and Stella Mae Kinser Bledsoe of Bowling Green. Auditor for H.H. Gregg, and a member of Otter Gap Baptist Church. Jamey was an avid WKU Basketball Fan, Go Big Red. Jamey is survived by his wife of 25 years, Angie Martin Bledsoe of Bowling Green. His son, James Garland Bledsoe of North Carolina. Mother-in-law, Carolyn Locke of Hart County, KY.Along with his faithful little companion Roxy.Sister, Sheila Bledsoe of Bowling Green. Several aunts, uncles, niece, and nephew. Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 8:00 pm Wednesday and after 10:00 am Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 12 Noon Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern, KY in Jamey's memory.
