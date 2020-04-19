Cave City - James H. "Jim" Campbell, 99, died in Horse Cave, April 18, 2020. Patton Funeral Home, Park City Chapel.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- Perry R. Taylor
- Beshear: Kentucky's reopening benchmarks mirror those laid out by White House
- Reopening date unknown for Corvette plant
- COVID-19 guidelines lead to shutdown of Henkel plant
- New attorney appointed for suspect in Butler death penalty case
- Murder suspect in wrong-way crash to undergo evaluation
- Three arrested, accused of robbing BG man
- Morgantown bands together after virus outbreak at nursing home
- Colonists, county namesake, faced own health crisis
- Newsom wrong to give tax money to illegal immigrants
Commented