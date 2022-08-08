Auburn – James H. Burgher Jr, age 99 of Auburn Kentucky passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Auburn Health Care Center in Auburn. Mr. Burgher was a sixth-generation Logan County native, born July 22, 1923 to the late J. Hardy Burgher and Sadie Bauer Burgher, of the Coopertown Road community of Russellville. James attended the Kedron one room school house and was a 1942 graduate of Russellville High School. Recognized as one of the oldest surviving veterans of Logan County, Burgher served in the United States Army during World War II, 1944-1946 as a TEC-4 Sergeant in Small Arms and Weapons Mechanics. Retired owner of Jimmy’s TV and Appliance, Mr. Burgher was well known throughout the county as a man of strong Christian faith, good moral character and a kind neighbor to all. He was a member of the Auburn Church of Christ for over 74 years serving the church as an elder, Bible class teacher, song leader and speaker.