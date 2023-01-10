Bowling Green – James H Goodnight peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family on January 7th, 2023.
James (Jimmy) Goodnight is survived by his wife and best friend of 57 years, Brenda. His son, Jef (Janna) of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Shane (Vanessa) of Nashville, his beloved grandchildren, Maggie of Bowling Green, and Greyson and Adeline of Nashville.
He was preceded in death by his parents Horace and Hortense Goodnight and his grandson and best buddy, Jefre Mason Goodnight.
Jimmy loved the American car from a young age. Whether it was a Corvette or a Supersport, there was always a Chevy in his driveway, including a 1955 Chevrolet his pride and joy. His friends and family can recall life events and memories by what car he was driving at the time. Jimmy leaves behind a long line of lifelong friendships made beneath the hood of a classic car.
Jimmy was a graduate of Warren County High and served in The United States Army. He attended Bowling Green Business University, finishing his Bachelors of Business at Western Kentucky University. He graduated from University of Virginia School of Consumer Banking in 1978.
He had a successful career, spanning over 40 years, in banking. He started his career at American National Bank and retired from Franklin Bank and Trust in 2012, where he served on the Board of Directors. Jimmy attended First Christian Church since the age of 3.
He was a man of strong Christian Faith and served his church community over the years in Stewardship, Superintendent of Sunday School and Board of Directors. He served on the board of Corvettes Limited of Bowling Green and the Board of Directors of the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Jimmy believed in the importance of youth sports.
He spent many years coaching his sons in Little League baseball and basketball and helped start Warren County Youth Basketball League. Jimmy served on the Board of the Playing For Mason Foundation, and since 2015, he rarely missed a Little League Cubs game at Keriakes park.
Jimmy’s funeral service will be conducted Friday, January 13, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at The First Christian Church. Visitation will be Thursday, January 12 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and resume Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Playing for Mason Foundation and First Christian Church, Bowling Green, KY. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.