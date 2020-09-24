Bowling Green - James Hale Redden age 70 of Bowling Green, died Friday, Sept 18 at his residence. He was born in Grayson County, Kentucky to the late James Edward Redden and Peggy Hale Redden who survives.
James was a customs broker in Fort Myers, Florida. Served in the United States Air Force as a SSGT. Received his Masters from the University of Louisville. Mother Peggy Redden of Bowling Green. Nephew, Mark Smith of Paducah, KY and niece, Ellen Smith of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 2 Great Nieces Edith and Ava. Cremation was chosen. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.