Bowling Green - James Hays "Jim" Martin passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Norfolk, VA at the age of 50. The Bowling Green, Kentucky native was a 1987 graduate of Warren East High School, attended Kentucky Wesleyan College and was a Navy veteran having served in Hawaii, Washington and Virginia. He was employed at Norfolk Naval Shipyard as an engineering technician. Jim was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Born on December 23, 1969 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, he is survived by his parents Pat Martin and Lillard Martin, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; his sister, Sharon Tedesco of Cincinnati , Ohio and his wife Karen Martin of Norfolk, Virginia. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If you would like to honor him please make a donation to ALDF (aldf.org), Best Friends Animal Sanctuary (bestfriends.org) or your local animal shelter and if you can't, just be kind to animals and one another. Obituary provided by Hardy & Son Funeral Home.