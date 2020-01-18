Franklin, KY - Mr. James Heard Bush Sr., age 76, of Franklin, KY, passed away Friday, January 17th, 2020 at 1:55 AM at the TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 21st 2020 with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, January 20th, 2020 and from 6:00 AM until service time Tuesday at Gilbert Funeral Home.
James was born May 27th 1943 in Warren County, KY to the late William Vivian Bush and the late Anna Laura Heard Bush. He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Richey Bush, a brother, Arnold Bush, a sister, Vivian Phelps, and a son-in-law, Jamie Spears.
James is survived by his wife of 20 years Joy Warden Bush, 5 children; Susie Kelley (Brad) of Franklin, TN, James Bush, Jr. (Jenny) of Franklin, KY, Julie Spears of Hendersonville, TN, Amy West of Bells, TN, Jon Warden (Misty) of Auburn, KY, grandchildren; Caitlin Kelley, Erin Davis, Lauren Kelley, Wesley Jones, Cole Spears, Taylor Spears, Kaitlyn West, Katherine West, Clay Warden, Will Warden, Lexi Caudill, Brittany Caudill, Alyssa Caudill, Landon Skaggs, great grandchildren; Liam Jones, Brailey Brady, 2 brothers; David Bush of Rockfield, KY, Lewis Bush of Bowling Green, KY, a sister; Carolyn Chapman of Bowling Green, KY.
James was a member at Woodburn Baptist Church. He was a retired machinist from Wright Industries.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a church or charity of one's choice.
