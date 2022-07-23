Bowling Green - James J. Ahlers, 85, passed away Friday, July 22 at his home. The Du Quoin, IL native was retired from General Motors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening, but he loved the Lord and his family most of all. After retirement from GM, he ran JJ's Bait and Tackle in Woodburn for a few years. He was a member of Woodburn Baptist Church. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandra Ahlers, his children, Brett Ahlers (Vickie), Jimmy Ahlers (Jenny), Dawn Emert (Dion), and Julie Wheeler (Brad), grandchildren, Adam, Morgan, and Hudson, great-grandchildren, Harrison, Eden and Aiden, and a sister, Billie Davis.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in James' memory to Samaritan's Purse.
