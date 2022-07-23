Bowling Green - James J. Ahlers, 85, passed away Friday, July 22 at his home. The Du Quoin, IL native was retired from General Motors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening, but he loved the Lord and his family most of all. After retirement from GM, he ran JJ's Bait and Tackle in Woodburn for a few years. He was a member of Woodburn Baptist Church. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.