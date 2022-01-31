Alvaton – James (Jim) Wilber Coker, 82, of Alvaton, Kentucky, died Thursday, January 27, 2022. He was born September 3, 1939, in Auburn, Kentucky to Wilber and Dona (Bilbrey) Coker. He married his true love, Mary Ann Coker (Glass) on August 29, 1969, in Temperance, Michigan. Jim grew up in Erie, Michigan, where he was a star shortstop in the Toledo softball leagues, earning him an invitation to train with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was an avid and skilled bowler, billiards and poker player. He loved smoking his pipe, singing, playing video games and all Michigan and Detroit sports teams. Jim was an extremely honest and humble man, a veteran of the Ohio National Guard and a dedicated Manager at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and two daughters, Dona Jean Coker and Terri Lynn Coker-Howard. Jim will be greatly missed and is survived by his children, James R. Coker (Luis Troche), Cynthia Dilorenzo, Rebecca (Andrew) Britton, Daniel Bonawitt, Lori (Chuck) Cinkowski, Richard (Terri) Bonawitt, Kimberly (Ed) Zaracki, son-in-law Chad Howard, and his grandson, Markus Coker. He was affectionately known as “Papa” and with Mary enjoyed and loved 25 grandchildren, and 43 great grandchildren. He is also missed and survived by his three sisters, Eula (Rod) Aton, Pamila (Larry) Glass, Cyndi Litten, and many other dear family members.
A private family Memorial will be arranged in his honor in Michigan and Kentucky.
