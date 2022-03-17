Bowling Green - James "Jim" Harold Grant III, age 53, passed away Tuesday March 15, 2022 at his residence in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Melbourne, Florida native was the son of the late James Harold Grant II and Nancy Lewis Grant Jennings, who survives.
In addition to his mother, Jim is survived by his long-time companion, Martha Lowe Brown, along with his step-daughter, Jacqueline Basham (Kyle), two beloved grandsons, Elijah Grant and Gabriel Neal Basham and one aunt, Flournoy Wheeler.
When Jim wasn't spending time with his beloved family and developing JBK Network Consulting into an IT leader over the last 30 years, he enjoyed traveling, trying ethnic restaurants and following his alma mater's football and basketball teams. A 1992 graduate of Western Kentucky University this diverse, caring and adventuresome family man was certainly one of WKU's most passionate and loyal supporters. He attended almost all of the home games and traveled all over the United States from Hawaii to Alaska to Florida and many places in between to watch the Tops. He ventured many times to the Caribbean as well as Mexico to be there to watch the Hilltopper basketball team play and often helped the Hilltopper Sports Radio Network with behind-the-scenes responsibilities on these trips. His ownership of the successful JBK Network Consulting company often had him traveling but no hotel room or flight was off limits for Jim to watch or listen to the WKU sports broadcast.
Visitation will be Tuesday March 22, 2022 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with a Memorial Service at 6:00 PM where friends and family will be able to share memories of Jim. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Memory of Jim to the Hilltopper Athletic Fund.
