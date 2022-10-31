Bowling Green – James “Jim” Hazel Sr., age 75, passed away peacefully October 30, 2022 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, surrounded by his family.
Born August 27, 1947 in Warren County, Jim was a devoted husband, brother and papaw and a proud Vietnam Veteran. He was a retired truck driver.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lorene Hazel and seven siblings, Nadine Owen, Bobby Hazel, Betty Sue Mayes, Richard Hazel, Mildred Hazel, Tommy Hazel and Wanda Webb.
He is survived by the love of his life, Janice Hazel, they spent 58 years together building a beautiful life and family, a son Jim Hazel Jr and his wife Beth, two granddaughters, Lexie and Audrey, a son Todd Hazel and his wife Jennifer, two grandsons, Ben and Maddox. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, advocating for other veterans, laughing at funny videos, spoiling his grand dogs and going to the casinos. He was a longtime member of Hillvue Heights Church.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Tuesday November 1, 2 022 and 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Wednesday November 2, 2022 at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Service will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM, followed by burial with military funeral honors in the Bowling Green Gardens.
