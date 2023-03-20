James “Jimmy” David Price, age 88, passed away Saturday March 18, 2023 at his residence in Bowling Green, KY. The Warren County native was the son of the late Virgil Clarence Price and Mollie Gertrude Sledge Price, in addition to his parents he was preceded by eight sisters, Pearl Estes, Nellie Vance, Ruth Wheeler, Sarah Russ, Mae Jones, Margaret Sthal, Louise Beals and Mabel Morehead and one brother William Virgil Price. He was a retired farmer and faithful member of Providence Knob Baptist Church. Jimmy was survived by his wife Dixie Ann Marcum Price, two daughters, Penny Price Wright (Mike) and Darla Price Sims (Ken), one sister, Sylvia Easton, four grandchildren, Kendra Haley (Andy), Brandon Sims, Zack Wright (Jenny) and Zeke Wright, six great-grandchildren, Jayden, Josh, Alana, Aria, Kallie and Landon, several nieces and nephews and two special caregivers, Connie Pipes and Lana Banks. Visitation will be Tuesday March 21, 2023 from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Providence Knob Baptist Church. Graveside Service will be at 2:00 PM at the Bowling Green Gardens. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Hosparus.
