Bowling Green - James "Jimmy" Robert Phelps, 75, of Rockfield passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Warren County native was the son of the late Homer A. Phelps and Willadean Sublett Phelps. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Lydia Ring Phelps and his brother, Asher Phelps.
Mr. Phelps was a member of the Oakland Masonic Lodge #563 and of the Baptist faith. He was a machinist for NAPA Auto Parts where he retired after working for over 50 years.
He is survived by two daughters, Dana Phelps and Jamie Newland; one sister, Gayle Henderson; four grandchildren, Rodney Parker, Brian Parker, Summer Hurt, and Victoria Newland.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 am Monday, August 26, 2019 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a Masonic service at 7:00 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home and additional visitation on Monday from 8:30 am until service time at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.