Covington, LA - James Keith Skiles, LTC (Ret) US Army, of Covington LA, passed on Nov 28, 2021. He was preceded by parents William and Mercie Skiles. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sally Long Skiles, children Daniel Todd (Jennifer) Skiles of Manassas VA, Kelly Skiles (Matthew) Denning of New Orleans LA, five grandchildren and two brothers.
Keith received his BA from Texas Tech University and his Master of Public Service from Western Kentucky University WKU, Bowling Green.
In 1966 Keith began his 23-year career in the U.S. Army as an Infantry officer. He served in the Berlin Brigade when Berlin was still a divided city, as a company commander in Vietnam and in the Panama Canal Zone during the treaty transition. Stateside assignments included Fort Benning, Fort Monroe, Ft. Leavenworth, Bowling Green KY, and San Antonio, TX. While in Bowling Green he served on the WKU ROTC faculty for four years.
After retiring from the Army he entered the Troops to Teachers program and began a second career as a special education teacher and subsequently an administrator with North East Independent School District in San Antonio, TX.
In 2007 Keith and Sally returned to the Bowling Green area where they were active in State Street United Methodist Church and the Churches United in Christ Help Ministry. Keith was a dedicated member of the BG Old-Timers Fishing Club where he caught few fish but made great friends.
Cremation was chosen. A Christian graveside service will be celebrated on Jan. 21, 2022, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio. Memorials may be made to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, Army Emergency Relief, or your local Salvation Army.
