Bowling Green - James Kenneth Martin 91 of Bowling Green, died Saturday in Woodburn. He was born in Bowling Green to the late James Vivian and Gertrude Murray Martin and was married to the late Lois Gregory Martin. He is also preceded in death by 3 children, Kenneth Wayne, Danny James Martin and Joyce Kay Drane. Sister, Dorothy Nell Buckner, brother Gerald Vivian Martin.
Mr. Martin is survived by his daughter, Pamela Murphy of Woodburn. Brother Tommy R. Martin of Bowling Green. Six grandchildren, Tara, Tonya, Angelia, Kenneth, Shawn and Jeff. Several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Mr. Martin requested to be cremated. The family will hold a private service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.