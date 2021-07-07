Bowling Green – James L. Cox, 81, passed away July 7, 2021 at Hospice of So. Ky. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday with visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. until service time Friday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will take place in Huntsville Memory Gardens at a later date. A full obituary can be viewed at www.jckirbyandson.com.