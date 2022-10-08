Lindseyville - James L. "Jimmy" Meredith, age 91 departed this life on Friday, October 7, 2022 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on November 12, 1930 to the late Jim Brite and Cora Vincent Meredith. He was married for over 70 years to Ruby Meredith, who also preceded him in death.
Jimmy was an insurance agent with Mutual of Omaha and received multiple awards honoring him for being the top national salesman in the United States. He was the President of the Mutual of Omaha National President's Club, and was a member of the Mutual of Omaha Honors and Builders Clubs. He was the founder of the Optimist Club in Edmonson County, and a proud former Kyrock Blackhawk basketball and baseball player. He served our nation in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War era. Jimmy enjoyed singing and was known for his beautiful tenor voice with the Lindsey View Quartet. He was a member, deacon and former treasurer of Midway United Missionary Baptist Church, which was his greatest joy.
He leaves to honor his memory – three children, Regina Webb (Brent) of Bowling Green, Stephen Meredith and Cliff Meredith both of Lindseyville; three grandchildren, Brian Webb (Angie), Meredith Thornton (Ben), and Jordan Renick (David) all of Bowling Green; eight great-grandchildren, Broderick Farley, Ben and Blake Webb, Cade and Ainsley Thornton, Nash, Beau and Harper Renick, and one brother, Donald Ray Meredith. Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by, two brothers, Eddie and Warner Meredith; and four sisters, Avil Vincent, Ivil Saltsman, Lillian Lowe and Oneta Ashley. The visitation will be from 2-7 pm, Monday, October 10 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel, and from 10 am - 2 pm, Tuesday, October 11 at Midway United Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 2 pm, Tuesday, October 11 at Midway United Missionary Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
