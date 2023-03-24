BOWLING GREEN – Mr. James Lawrence “Jim” Ackzien, Sr., age 81 of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at his residence.
Funeral services for Mr. Ackzien are scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Cone Funeral Home with burial following in the Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery with full Military Honors from The Unites States Army. Visitation with the family will begin on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM. During Monday night visitation starting at 6:00 PM, a Veteran walk-through ceremony, and Masonic service will take place.
Jim was born in Chico, CA, to the late Laurence Ackzien and the late Louise Stagner Ackzien. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Betty and June, and a brother, Tom.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Lee Ackzien of 56 years; three daughters, Deborah Aisenbrey, Angela Fuentes, and Tawana Ackzien; one son, James Ackzien Jr., four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He retired from the United States Army 101st Airborne Division after 22 1/2years of service. He served 3 tours in Vietnam and 1 tour in Granada with two Bronze Stars and other commendations. He was a life member of the American Legion Post 23, Veterans of Foreign War Post 5712, Mason-Blue Lodge 73, Shriner, Scottish Rite, Wounded Warrior and Disabled American Veterans. He dedicated his life serving the Lord, family and country.
