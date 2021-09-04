Franklin - James Lawrence Nicks, age 69 of Franklin, TN, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
James was born in Bowling Green, KY, on April 17, 1953, son of the late Lyle & Lucille Nicks. He graduated from the University of Kentucky. He owned the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in Franklin, TN. He served as an elder at Heritage Church of Christ.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Betty (Billingsley) Nicks; daughters, Sarah (Daniel) Dubois & Rachel (Charlie) Nix; siblings, Sarah Nicks, Harold Nicks, Sally Tanaro, Frank Nicks, and Phillip Nicks; six grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Heritage Church of Christ. 1 hour visitation prior to service. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Heritage Church of Christ. A private burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Nashville, TN, on a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to World Christian Broadcasting, Church of Christ Disaster Relief, Nashville Inner-city Ministry, or Heritage Church of Christ, in loving memory of James Lawrence Nicks.