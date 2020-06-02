Bowling Green - James Lee Duhon, 56, died on May 22, 2020 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was born on October 31, 1963 to the late John Vernice Duhon and Nora Jean (Burke) Varnado in Crowley, Louisiana. He was raised by his mother and the late, Robert (Bob) Varnado. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Charlotte Reamer and Anna Mae Kibodeaux; and brothers, Bobby Perry and Johnny Perry.
James moved to Kentucky in October of 1994 and was a Broker for Source Capital. James is survived by his two sons, Garrett Duhon, of Bowling Green and Jeremy Duhon, of Texas; four daughters, Peyton Duhon, Carlotta Duhon, Michelle Duhon, all of Bowling Green and Shauntel Duhon, of Texas; sisters, Patricia Hanks, of Scottsville and Ginger Duhon, of Austin, TX, and Virna Faye Andrews, of Alabama; brother, Mike Duhon (Joan), of Franklin, KY; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Centerpointe Church at 1000 Roselawn Street, Bowling Green, KY at 2:00 p.m. on June 7, 2020. Pastor Jacob Holmes will be officiating the service.
