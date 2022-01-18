Bowling Green – James Lewie Grimes, 68 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Monday, January 17, 2022 surrounded by his family. The Warren County native was a son of the late Garnett and Catherine Rich Grimes. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Stacy Grimes; three brothers, G.D., Bronston and Rick Grimes and one sister, Greta White. He was a retired employee at Stoody’s and a member of Boiling Springs Church of Christ. Lewie enjoyed his drag racing at Beech Bend Race Track for over 40 years.

Leaving to cherish his memory is his wife of 50 years, Enittia Grimes; his daughter, Kelly Grimes (Aaron); four grandchildren, Shaiden Grimes, Chandler Hall, Kyra and Keaton Maxwell; five step grandchildren; two great grandchildren, Emsley and Elena; three brothers, Greg Grimes (Beverly), Roddy Grimes (Judy), Freddie Grimes and Danny Grimes; one sister, Nancy Grimes and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home.